Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 2.4% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,550,000 after purchasing an additional 758,206 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 244,461 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,318,000 after purchasing an additional 696,332 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $114.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.76 and its 200-day moving average is $105.21. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.