Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,385 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000.

Shares of BATS:ACWV opened at $105.19 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day moving average is $105.59.

