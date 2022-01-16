Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,836 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.