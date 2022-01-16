Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

MSGE opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

