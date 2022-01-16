Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 25,477 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,477 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.61. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZLAB. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.87.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Wirth acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.