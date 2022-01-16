Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 5,222 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,222 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,311 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,269,000. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,032,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,738,000. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $230.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.98 and a 200-day moving average of $266.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54.
COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.20.
In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $342,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.60, for a total transaction of $258,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,090 shares of company stock worth $180,076,228.
Coinbase Global Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
