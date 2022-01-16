Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 5,222 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,222 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,311 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,269,000. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,032,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,738,000. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $230.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.98 and a 200-day moving average of $266.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.20.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $342,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.60, for a total transaction of $258,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,090 shares of company stock worth $180,076,228.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.