Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 3,022 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of Z. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Z stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average is $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $799,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728 in the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on Z. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

