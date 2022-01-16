Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 963 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NI. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.