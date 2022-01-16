Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,955 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 465,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NMFC opened at $13.33 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 79.48%. The business had revenue of $68.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

