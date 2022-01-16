Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $106.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.97.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

In other Insperity news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $386,868.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $3,554,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,900 shares of company stock worth $15,543,779. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

