Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 162,516 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,769,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $94,507.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,943 shares of company stock worth $530,196. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RAPT stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $874.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.15.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

