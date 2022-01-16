Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 17.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 18.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $7.43 on Friday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.33. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $145.45 million for the quarter.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

