Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,113 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Apyx Medical worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 251,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 3.2% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 111,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 59.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.37 million, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 0.87. Apyx Medical Co. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APYX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Apyx Medical Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

