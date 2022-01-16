Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Tobam purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 266.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

NYSE:PNW opened at $72.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.70.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

