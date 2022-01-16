Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 750.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $195.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.42 and a 200-day moving average of $157.95. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $545.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.05.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

