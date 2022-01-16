Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 4,850 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Arlo Technologies worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 54.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 45,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44,602 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 37.5% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 85.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 325,020 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,000 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $9.66 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $814.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The firm had revenue of $111.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

