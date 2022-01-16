Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 488,100 Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,494,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 488,100 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 3.42% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $12,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 617.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 131,861 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRD opened at $11.23 on Friday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $818.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.50.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.