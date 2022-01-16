Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 4,185 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Avid Technology worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 393,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 124,078 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVID opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $159,405.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,169 shares of company stock valued at $570,723 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVID shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

