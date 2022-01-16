Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 25,700 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.70% of SP Plus worth $12,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.8% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 9.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

SP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $682.90 million, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.66. SP Plus Co. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

