Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 133,128 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,987 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 133,128 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.47% of Cryoport worth $14,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cryoport by 19.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,938 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Cryoport by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,768 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,321 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after acquiring an additional 21,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,577,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. Roth Capital lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $849,575.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 641,717 shares of company stock worth $48,270,373 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

