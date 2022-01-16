Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.15% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,634,000 after buying an additional 62,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after purchasing an additional 295,977 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,312,235.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,430. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BHVN opened at $122.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.83. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

