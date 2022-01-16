Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 27,353 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,353 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Catalent worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $2,794,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth $2,075,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 188.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 39,473 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 391.8% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $108.24 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.86 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.44 and its 200 day moving average is $125.82.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,009,847 shares of company stock worth $389,142,882. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

