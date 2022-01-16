Loop Capital Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $210.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $165.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.74.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $173.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.