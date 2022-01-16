Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.

LOGI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.86.

LOGI opened at $84.93 on Friday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $76.70 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,873,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $40,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Logitech International by 63.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after buying an additional 412,436 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 1,761.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 418,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after buying an additional 396,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,902,000 after acquiring an additional 341,129 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

