Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS) Short Interest Update

Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 254.2% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBAS traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,998. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Location Based Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

About Location Based Technologies

Location Based Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and sells personal locator devices and services. Its product, the PocketFinder is a small, completely wireless, location device that enables users to locate a person, pet, vehicle or other valuable item at any time from almost anywhere. The company was founded by Scalisi F.

