LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.07.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

