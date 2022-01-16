Liquity USD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $719.02 million and $28.25 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00058396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

