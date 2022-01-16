Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $325.71.

LII has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE LII opened at $291.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.51 and a 200-day moving average of $319.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $268.74 and a 52 week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total value of $1,451,479.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,604 shares of company stock worth $3,104,163. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 8.5% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

