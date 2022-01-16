Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

LMND opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $66.91. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $182.90.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,300. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

