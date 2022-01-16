Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 38.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 61.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BWG traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 156,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,423. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

