Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the December 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 699,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of LEGN stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 581,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,920. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

