Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $604.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.54. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $56.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $168,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Legacy Housing by 24.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 294.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Legacy Housing by 96.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

