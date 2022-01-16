Kyber Network Crystal v2 Hits 24 Hour Volume of $33.90 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00003443 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market cap of $263.70 million and approximately $33.90 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00060209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

