Kusama Achieves Market Cap of $2.36 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $2.36 billion and $87.97 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $278.16 or 0.00645021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

