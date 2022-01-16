Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 278 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 293 to CHF 278 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KHNGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $57.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $78.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.20.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 5.36%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

