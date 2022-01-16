KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Hits $20.71 on Top Exchanges

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for about $20.71 or 0.00048072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $1.66 billion and $10.45 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00060209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

