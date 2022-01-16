Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KRA. UBS Group raised Kraton from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Kraton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

KRA opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kraton has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $526.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.70 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kraton news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

