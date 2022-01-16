Kommunitas Market Cap Reaches $3.77 Million (KOM)

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Kommunitas has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $596,182.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kommunitas has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Kommunitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00074659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.16 or 0.07678148 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,013.87 or 0.99864195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00069512 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008170 BTC.

About Kommunitas

Kommunitas’ total supply is 39,999,391,076 coins and its circulating supply is 566,807,139 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

Buying and Selling Kommunitas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kommunitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kommunitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kommunitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

