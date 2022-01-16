KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KludeIn I Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. 2,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,071. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. KludeIn I Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

Get KludeIn I Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $705,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.