Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

KLPEF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Klépierre from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Klépierre from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.40 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.70.

Shares of KLPEF opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82.

About Klépierre

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

