KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Up 3.6%

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $437.64 and last traded at $436.69. 31,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,211,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $421.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.35.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 28.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

