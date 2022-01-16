KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $445.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.35.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

