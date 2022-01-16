King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 504 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 765,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $45,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after buying an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,118,459,000 after buying an additional 2,327,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after buying an additional 2,080,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.98.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

