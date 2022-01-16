King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of American Tower worth $60,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.63.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $250.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.16. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

