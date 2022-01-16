King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 22,191 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621,951 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,191 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of American Express worth $104,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $168.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.56.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

