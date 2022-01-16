King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $122,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $322.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.38 and its 200 day moving average is $334.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

