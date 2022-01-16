KeyCorp Boosts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $71.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $83.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.17. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,229,099,000 after acquiring an additional 180,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,027,000 after acquiring an additional 579,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,360,000 after acquiring an additional 320,568 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,776,000 after acquiring an additional 80,222 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

