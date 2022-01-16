Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $128.64. 12,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,729. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $120.43 and a 52-week high of $153.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.62 and a 200-day moving average of $137.93.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

