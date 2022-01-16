Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEL. Raymond James upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.25.

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$5.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.12.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$75.76 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$163,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at C$2,580,716.16. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$28,562.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,278.24.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

