KBC Group NV Sells 127,831 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,831 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $22,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Hershey by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $199.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $199.91.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.